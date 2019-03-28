South Sound Alliance Compiles U.P. Data

The South Sound Alliance is a leadership council comprised of representatives from Pierce and South King counties’ cities and towns, as well as members of public and private organizations. The group pursues data-driven ideas and collaboration to support innovative and thriving economies. It is supported by the University of Washington-Tacoma Urban Studies Program.

Mariza Craig, director of Economic Development for the City of University Place, is a member of the Alliance, which has recently produced a profile of University Place that provides valuable information on everything from social demographics to income data and housing information.

The entire profile is now available on the City’s website and is a valuable tool for U.P. businesses that want to get a better sense of their market profile. It is also useful for potential investors and new businesses who are looking at University Place as a location to do business.

“I encourage all members of our business community to take a look at this information, which is free and easy to access,” Craig says. “We are grateful to Dr. Ali Modares at UW-Tacoma and the students in his Urban Studies program who compiled this information. This data is a valuable business recruitment and retention tool and will be helpful to our Regional Growth Center efforts.”

You can learn more about the South Sound Alliance and review its strategy briefs and research materials on its website.