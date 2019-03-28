March 30-31 Tacoma Road Closures

The Division Avenue and I Street intersection will be completely closed this weekend, March 30 – 31, while crews dig a trench across Division Avenue. Commerce Street from 7th Street to the Theater District Station is closed for sewer work. The contractor will continue working in the same areas along the route this week. North 1st Street in between Tacoma Avenue and Yakima Avenue is open to one-way traffic.

What

Construction and traffic closures on Division Avenue, Commerce Street, North 1st Street, South 11th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, South 4th Street, and Stadium Way.

When

Week of March 25

Where

Division Avenue and I Street – intersection closure during the weekend of March 30 and 31. Work can occur during day and night-time hours during the weekend. Use detours. Southbound lane closure on Division Avenue from I Street to J Street.

Commerce Street from 7th Street to Theater District Station – street closure.

North 1st Street from Stadium Thriftway to Yakima Avenue – northbound lane closure.

South 11th Street east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way near 3rd Street – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way in between 9th Street and Division – lane restrictions.

South 4th Street from Broadway to Stadium Way – lane closure. Eastbound 4th Street is open to local traffic.

Stadium Way: southbound lane closure; use detours.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.