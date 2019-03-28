Leavitt Honors National Guard on Floor of the House

On Wednesday, March 27, the Washington State House of Representatives honored members of the National Guard with a resolution and floor speeches from elected lawmakers. Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, spoke about her experience as a member of a military family and the quiet sacrifice and service military service members make for their country.

Rep. Leavitt with (from left to right) Lt. Colonel Arthur Paine, Colonel Kevin McMahan, Brigadier General Bryan Grenon

In her remarks, Leavitt shared that her grandfather served during World War II and her father during the war in Vietnam. Her son currently serves in the United States Air Force.

“The thing that my grandfather, father and our son all have in common is this: quiet sacrifice and service. It’s not something they brag or boast about. And this can sometimes mean their service goes unnoticed and unrecognized,” said Leavitt during her remarks. “They should never go unmentioned and unappreciated.”

Leavitt’s speech highlighted the sacrifices of the National Guard and the work they do for their communities, including wildland fire response. Leavitt introduced legislation (HB 1137) that passed the House earlier this year that increases pay for National Guard members responding to wildland fires in Washington state, which has seen a large increase in fires in recent years.

To members of the National Guard, Leavitt said, “Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made. Thank you for working together to protect strangers with the same professionalism and pride that you serve your friends and neighbors. It will never be forgotten.”

The full video of Leavitt’s remarks can be found here on the TVW website.