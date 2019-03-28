Free Ching Ming Festival at Mountain View March 30

Submitted by Mountain View Memorial Park.

Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood celebrates Ching Ming 2019 with Chinese lion dance performances, traditional blessings by the Loving Kindness Meditation Center, opportunities to show respect for loved ones by placing their names on prayer cards, and refreshments on Saturday, March 30 (11 am-3 pm).

The ancient Chinese grave-sweeping ritual is conducted each spring to honor the memory of deceased loved ones. This free, family friendly event is open to the public and includes a complimentary gift for the first 150 visitors.

The observance of Ching Ming dates back more than 2,500 years and is linked to the Chinese culture of ancestor worship. Each year, celebrants visit ancestral graves where they conduct ceremonial rites and make offerings. Ching Ming traditions remain a significant part of cultural life in modern Chinese communities.

Event Schedule:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Complimentary refreshments, prayer cards and visits to ancestral graves

Noon – Blessing (Loving Kindness Medication Center)

1 p.m. – Lion dance performance

For more information, please visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com/who-we-are/community-events.