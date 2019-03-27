New Name, New Look for El Toro

Fans of El Toro Restaurant at 3820 Bridgeport Way W. will notice a few changes in April — beginning with its name.



The popular neighborhood eatery has changed its name to Maria’s Cocina Mexicana, which is a tribute to owner Enrique Arias’ mother, Maria. “We’ll be keeping a lot of the same recipes and favorites from the last 30 years, but we’ll also be adding some of my mom’s authentic recipes and cooking techniques,” he says.



Maria’s Cocina Mexicana (translated as Mexican Kitchen) will remain a member of the El Toro family of restaurants, which has five other locations in the region. “We just wanted to give the restaurant a fresh look so we remodeled the bar space, added a lot of authentic Mexican decorative pieces and almost doubled the seating capacity.”