Attend the Lakewood Youth Future Academy for A Life Changing Experience

Submitted by Lakewood Youth Council Member.

The Lakewood Youth Future Academy has extended its deadline to register to April 7—make sure to sign up before registration closes! This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for youth grades 8-12 in Pierce County to become informed about a variety of important topics including civic leadership, mental well-being, essential knowledge in the adult world, and how to help the planet environmentally!



The keynote speaker for the event will be Gyasi Ross—a Blackfoot Nation and Suquamish Tribe storyteller, educator, and hip-hop artist. Ross attended Columbia Law School and is the author of two books. Furthermore, he has written articles for the Huffington Post, Gawker, Deadspin, and Indian Country Today. To learn more and register to attend this event to meet Gyasi Ross, head to the Lakewood Future Youth Academy page on the City of Lakewood website!