Regence BlueShield named Washington’s top PPO health plan

Submitted by Regence BlueShield.

Regence BlueShield has been named the top-rated PPO health plan in a new Washington Health Alliance report on the state’s best-performing health plans.

The Washington Health Alliance report ranked six commercial health plans on how they control health care costs, reduce and eliminate waste, ensure patient safety, close gaps in care, improve patient health and manage pharmaceuticals, among other topics.

“Regence’s high ranking is a testament to our commitment to value-based care that improves quality, accessibility and affordability of care for our members,” said Tim Lieb, President of Regence BlueShield.

The Washington Health Alliance worked with 18 employers and union trusts, including The Boeing Company, Starbucks Coffee Company, Puget Sound Energy, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Washington state, to compile the report and shed light on how health plans are meeting the needs of their members, improving quality and reducing costs.

Regence BlueShield was ranked first among the five PPO health plans in the Alliance’s report. One HMO plan was also part of the report.

The Alliance report used eValue8, a tool from the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, to measure the performance of the Washington health plans.

About the Washington Health Alliance

The Washington Health Alliance works collaboratively with diverse stakeholders to transform Washington state’s health care system for the better. Bringing together organizations that share a commitment to drive change in our health care system, the Alliance offers a forum for critical conversation and aligned efforts with purchasers, providers, health plans, consumers, and other health care partners. The Alliance believes strongly in transparency and offers trusted and credible reporting of progress on measures of health care quality and value. The Alliance is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit with more than 185 member organizations.