The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce Transit's CTAG committee March 28 meeting agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTGA) will meet in the Training Center, Rainier Room (3701 96th St SW Lakewood WA 98499-4431) on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 5:30 pm. Click here to read the meeting agenda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *