Karl Schenk serves as page for Rep. Kilduff

Submitted by House Democratic Caucus.

Karl Schenk, a student at Steilacoom High School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Karl is the son of Bridget King and Steven Schenk of DuPont.

Page Karl Schenk with Rep. Christine Kilduff.

“Karl was very engaged while serving in Olympia this week. We look forward to seeing more students from Steilacoom High School at the Capitol soon,” said Kilduff. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor.

Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.