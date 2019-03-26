Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to Open Newest Store in East Tacoma

Submitted by Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, is opening a new store in East Tacoma creating 35 new jobs in the community.

Following the unique grand opening ceremony at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, a donation will be presented on behalf of Grocery Outlet to Nourish Food Bank at 11 a.m. In true Grocery Outlet fashion, the amount that shoppers saved on their grocery purchases during the store’s first hour of operation will determine the donation amount. The first 200 customers of the day will also receive Grocery Outlet BlissBucks gift cards ranging from $5 to $200. All shoppers will receive a free reusable bag, while supplies last. Lastly, starting Thursday, March 28, through April 25, customers may enter for a chance to win a grand prize of Free Groceries for 1 Year!

Extreme-value grocery retailer Grocery Outlet, based in Emeryville, CA, offers big savings on brand name products every day, at more than 300 locations in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. Grocery Outlet carries a full range of products from fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy to a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. They also offer a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet’s mission has always been to provide customers an exciting place to find WOW savings on name brands they trust. Grocery Outlet stores are run by independent owner-operators in the local community.

IOs Ricardo Santiago and Heidi Snyder, the East Tacoma store’s independent owner-operators, invite the community to attend the grand opening celebration on Thursday, March 28, beginning at 8:55 a.m.

“Unlock Savings” Grand Opening Celebration will be Thursday, March 28, 8:55 a.m.

First 200 customers will receive Grocery Outlet BlissBucks gift cards ranging from $5 to $200 (must be 18 years of age or older). All shoppers will receive a free reusable bag, while supplies last.

Nourish Food Bank Donation Presentation

Thursday, March 28, 11 a.m.

Donation amount is determined by the amount of savings that customers generate during the store’s first hour of operation.

Enter for a chance to win FREE Groceries for 1 Year!

From March 28 through April 25, customers may enter for a chance to win a grand prize of Free Groceries for 1 Year! ($100 per month for one year, a $1,200 value). The grand prize drawing will take place at the end of the day on Thursday, April 25 at the East Tacoma Grocery Outlet. (Must be 18 years of age or older. One entry per person, per day. No purchase necessary. Winner need not be present to win but must claim the prize within three days of notification or another winner will be chosen. No cash value and no substitutions.)

Additional Activities

Thursday, March 28 and Saturday March 30, 4 p.m. through 6 p.m.

There will be a free wine sampling in the beer and wine department. Must be 21 years of age or older with valid ID.

Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31, 4 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Spin and Win Wheel of Bargains at Grocery Outlet

East Tacoma Grocery Outlet, 1410 E. 72nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404