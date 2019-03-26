Chambers Bay re-opens April 3 with new poa annua putting greens

Chambers Bay — site of the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, 2015 U.S. Open and the 2010 U.S. Amateur championship — will re-open for play on April 3, 2019 after replacing its putting surfaces with poa annua sod during a 7-month renovation of the championship course.

“Chambers Bay is firmly established as an architectural gem,” said KemperSports Vice President Matt Allen. “We are excited to unveil the superior playability and consistency of all new putting surfaces.”

Chambers Bay is owned by Pierce County and operated by KemperSports.

Internet: Chambers Bay Golf Course overlooks Puget Sound.

In a long-term commitment to ensure the best possible championship playing conditions, Chambers Bay, Pierce County, KemperSports and the USGA decided that greens at Chambers Bay should be converted to poa annua – a grass type that thrives throughout the west coast. After a full analysis from all parties, an agreement was reached that such a project would not only ensure better putting surfaces for future championships but would improve the every-day experience for guests.

In advance of the April 3 opening, Chambers Bay will serve as host to the Seattle University Redhawk Invitational, featuring nineteen Division-I schools in a 54-hole competition.

“We acknowledge the foresight and initiative of everyone at Chambers Bay for undertaking this work,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s Senior Managing Director of Championships.

“There is no question that Chambers Bay, Pierce County and KemperSports made the right choice to convert the greens to a grass that does well in our climate,” said Larry Gilhuly, USGA Agronomist.

With the opening of the golf course, the clubhouse, golf shop and restaurant will return to normal hours of operation.

For more information or to book a tee time at Chambers Bay, visit www.chambersbaygolf.com.