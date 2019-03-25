Premera Grant Backs Pierce County’s New Clubhouse

PREMERA BLUE CROSS Social Impact Program has approved a grant of $100,000 to fund programming for new ‘Clubhouse model’ psychiatric rehabilitation facility and services in Pierce County, under the auspices of Progress House Association.

Clubhouse model facilities world-wide use evidence-based practices to rehabilitate people suffering from severe mental illness so that they can return to work, school, and independent living.

The Progress House Association won an earlier state grant of $100,000 to research and plan Pierce County’s new Clubhouse.

Premera’s additional grant will enable the much-needed facility to begin programming well ahead of the anticipated launch date.

Social Impact program leader Paul Hollie worked with Clubhouse Executive Director Heidi Graff to enable funding for Pierce County’s new Clubhouse, which will begin regular meetings in April.

“Behavioral health is an issue we all need to address together by reducing the stigma around the conditions and providing access to care,” said Hollie. “These programs strive to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families in their communities.”

Graff is currently working with local mental health care providers to recruit charter members, who will have shared authority and input on all important decisions – including what to name the Clubhouse.

Any Pierce County resident with a severe mental illness is eligible for Clubhouse services, which are free for members.

“We are very excited to begin offering Clubhouse services in Pierce County, and so grateful for the opportunity to make a social impact with Premera’s generous funding,” Graff said. “We’re confident that this cost-effective, proactive model of rehabilitation will show itself an excellent investment as it blossoms throughout the county.”

Pierce County Councilwoman Connie Ladenburg, a member of the Clubhouse Planning Group and chair of the County’s Human Services Committee, was delighted about the new Clubhouse’s prospects.

“It’s that community response, advocacy, and support that is so crucial in supporting the people with mental health conditions. With our Human Services Committee we want to know how we, the county, can do more to support this,” Ladenburg said. “This is the type of thing we want to promote in our community.”

For more information about Pierce County’s new Clubhouse, readers can contact Executive Director Graff at 253-593-2845 extension 226 or email heidigraff@progresshouse.us.

The Progress House Association has worked in the Tacoma community for almost 50 years, enabling people to transition from incarceration to independence and gainful employment. This is a new direction for PHA, but COO Cynthia Fedrick sees this as a natural and important offshoot of their decades-long mission. Contact Heidi Graff for information about this press release. Attached: photo of Heidi Graff with members at Hero House NW’s Seattle Clubhouse.