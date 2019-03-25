Meet Phuong Do, All Washington Academic Team scholar

As an international student from Vietnam, Phuong Do feels fortunate to have the opportunity to travel to the United States to attend college, and calls the experience transformative. “I just love the college environment,” she said. “There are so many opportunities at Pierce College, and I love being surrounded by people who are passionate about their education.”

Do, 18, will earn her high school diploma and associate degree when she graduates from Pierce College this spring. She currently serves as Pierce College Puyallup Office of Student Life’s Vice President of Clubs and Organizations, helping students join clubs or even start their own. “I love being able to help increase student engagement at Pierce,” she said. “Being involved in student life has helped me become a better leader.”

In her spare time, Do works hard to help other students from Vietnam reach their goal of studying abroad in the United States. She and a group of international students launched the nonprofit organization called SEEDS Vietnam, which helps students overcome barriers to studying abroad. Through the organization, students from Vietnam who are interested in studying in the United States can receive help with applying for scholarships, essay writing, studying for standardized tests, the VISA application process and more.

“I’m so fortunate to be able to study in the United States, and being able to come here has really opened my eyes,” she said. “My perspective has been changed completely, and I would love to help as many students as possible have this same transformative experience that I have had at Pierce College.”

Do was selected as one of four students from Pierce College to serve on the 2019 All Washington Academic Team. Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, introduced the All-USA Academic Team to honor students for their scholastic achievement and community service efforts. The students who comprise the All Washington Academic Team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.