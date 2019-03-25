Maul, Dickson serve as pages for Rep. Leavitt

Submitted by House Democratic Caucus.

Lauren Maul, and Annabelle Dickson, both students at Wainwright intermediate School, served as pages this week in the Washington State House of Representatives. They were sponsored by State Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place).

Annabelle Dickson (left), Rep. Mari Leavitt, Lauren Maul (right). Credit: Washington State Legislative Support Services

Lauren is the daughter of Beverly Maul of Fircrest and Shane Maul of Tacoma.

Annabelle is the daughter of Christina and Donald Floyd of Fircrest.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.