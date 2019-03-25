JBLM artillery, mortar training through March 31

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery and mortar training Tuesday, March 26, at 6 a.m. through Sunday, March 31 at 11:59 p.m. firing 155mm Howitzer artillery, 60mm, 81mm, 120mm mortars. Two JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training this week with artillery and mortars. Training will occur during the day and nighttime hours. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.

