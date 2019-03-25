Dress Clothes for Spring

Caring for Kids collects dress clothes for high school students all year long. This time of the year is very import. We need to collect more clothes for all the important events coming up this spring. We will be moving all of the clothing we have collected from the Center to Clover Park High School by the end of April.

Dresses, dress shoes for both boys and girls, shirts, ties, sport coats and dress pants are what we need! You can drop your donations at the Clover Park main administration building on Gravelly Lake Drive next to the high school. Please help us make a difference!



Questions 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net