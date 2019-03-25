Clover Park Technical College Recognized as a Best Online Community College

Submitted by SR Education Group.

The leading education research publisher recently released the first ever online community college rankings categorized by state on their website, GuidetoOnlineSchools.com.

Each community college highlighted on the Washington list was ranked based on several important factors, including retention rate, graduation rate, and percentage of online enrollment data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). The number of online associate degrees offered was collected from school websites and considered in the ranking as well.

Since 75% of online college students live within 100 miles of their school’s campus, it’s important for prospective students in Washington to have access to a resource highlighting the best in-state options. Many students may choose to stay in state because of tuition discounts, familiarity with the school, or flexibility for classes that may have hybrid, in-person requirements.

“Community colleges offer some of the most affordable degrees in the country. With a growing number of these degrees becoming available online, we wanted to let prospective students know about these great, accessible options near them. By providing these resources, we hope to help more people reach their educational and professional goals.” said Sung Rhee, CEO of SR Education Group.

