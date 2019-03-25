Art Abounds this Spring at Tacoma's Art Museum

Spring brings a bursting schedule at Tacoma Art Museum with a new exhibition, fresh changes in galleries, the return of Ma Chihuly’s Floats, a multitude of art-making opportunities and the weekly Neighborhood Night, every Thursday, featuring free admission.

Highlights also include the special programs such as an artist lecture by Ed Mell and the second annual Summer SOULstice festival featuring Tacoma’s poet laureate, Kelly Richardson. The extremely popular Mother’s Day brunch and the new Easter brunch invite families to celebrate the season with delicious treats and art-making activities. On May 5, TAM will be filled with flowers and the atmosphere of France for Luncheon in the Gardens of Giverny, a fundraising event in support of TAM’s arts and education programming.

New and Refreshed Exhibitions

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: In the Footsteps of My Ancestors

March 9, 2019 – June 30, 2019

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith is one of the U.S.’s finest Indigenous talents. Smith is a legendary artist with extraordinary aesthetic, intellectual, and curatorial achievements to her credit. The exhibition examines themes that perennially recur in her work, including conflict, compassion, peace, the cycle of life, irony, and identity. Smith has always operated on a cusp—culturally, temporally, aesthetically, and from a gender perspective—which gives her work an attention-getting vitality, originality, and relevance. Her role in the shift toward deepening respect for Native American contemporary art in its own right has been significant. She describes herself as a “cultural arts worker.” Smith also has credits as a curator, writer, speaker, and leader in the arts.

Immigrant Artists and the American West welcomes

Kenjiro Nomura

Born Gifu, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, 1896

Died Seattle, Washington, 1956

Rainstorm, 1943

Color crayon on construction paper

Tacoma Art Museum, The George and Betty Nomura Collection, 2013.7.1

Kenjiro Nomura

Born Gifu, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, 1896

Died Seattle, Washington, 1956

Guard Tower at Night, circa 1942-45

Watercolor and ink on paper

Tacoma Art Museum, The George and Betty Nomura Collection, 2013.7.21

Places to Call Home: Settlements in the West welcomes:

Eirik Johnson

Born Seattle, Washington, 1974

Behind the Bay City Log Sorting Yard, Cosmopolis, Washington, 2007

Pigment print

Tacoma Art Museum, Gift of Clint Willour, 2010.16.2

Z. Vanessa Helder

Born Lynden, Washington, 1904

Died Los Angeles, California, 1968

Old MacDonald’s Farm, circa 1939

Lithograph on paper

Tacoma Art Museum, Gift of David F. Martin and Dominic A. Zambito in honor of Margaret Bullock, 2013.17.1

Michael Brophy

Born Portland, Oregon, 1960

View, 1996

Oil on canvas

Bell Family Collection

Native Portraiture: Power and Perception welcomes:

Edward Sheriff Curtis

Born Whitewater, Wisconsin, 1868

Died Los Angeles, California, 1952

Quilliute Girl, copyrighted 1912; published 1913

Photogravure on paper

Tacoma Art Museum, Gift of Alice and Paul Kaltinick, 2017.18.4

Charles M. Russell

Born St. Louis, Missouri, 1864

Died Great Falls, Montana, 1924

When the Plains Were His, 1906

Oil on canvas

Tacoma Art Museum, Haub Family Collection, Gift of Erivan and Helga Haub, 2014.6.106

Ka’ila Farrell-Smith

Héyóka, 2014

Oil paint and wax crayon on canvas

Collection of Marcia M. Mueller

Ma Chihuly’s Floats by Dale Chihuly

Reinstalled April 10

Ongoing:

Metaphor into Form: Art in the Era of the Pilchuck Glass School

January 19, 2019 – On extended view

Debora Moore: Arboria

January 19, 2019 – On extended view

Key to the Collection

December 22, 2018 – On extended view

Immigrant Artists and the American West

February 3, 2018 – June 14, 2020

Native Portraiture: Power and Perception

February 10, 2018 – March 8, 2020

Familiar Faces & New Voices: Surveying Northwest Art

May 13, 2017 – August 2019

Places to Call Home: Settlements in the West

February 17, 2018 – March 3, 2020

Winter in the West

February 17, 2018 – March 3, 2020

Animals: Wild and Captured in Bronze

January 27, 2018 – On extended view

Dale Chihuly at Tacoma Art Museum

On extended view

Installations and Outdoor Sculpture

Untitled by Richard Rhodes

Current by Martin Blank

Kinetic Repose by Julie Speidel

Blanket Stories: Transportation Object, Generous Ones, Trek by Marie Watt

Explorers by Scott Fife

Leroy, The Big Pup by Scott Fife

Wings by Ginny Ruffner

Education Programs

Teen Night

Friday, April 26, 7-10 pm

What would happen if teens took over Tacoma Art Museum for a night? That’s what happens at Teen Night, a teens-only event for students age 13-18. This free biannual event opens up the entire museum for gallery activities, music and dance performances, art making sessions, photo opportunities and more!

RSVP on our website to get a free goodie bag.

Cost: Free

Mollring Sands Artist Lecture: Ed Mell

Sunday, April 28, 2 pm

Acclaimed artist Ed Mell’s dynamic paintings and sculptures celebrate the beauty, power, and majesty of the western landscape. Join us for a discussion about Mell’s bold style and his recent projects including his stunning work designing the western stage set for Arizona Opera’s world-premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage.

Ed Mell’s work fuses his passion and deep connection for the region with his background as an art director for a large advertising agency in New York. Wanting a break from the city’s fast pace Mell returned home to the Sonoran Desert. “Spending months in that beauty right after being in the city was the catalyst that changed my artistic direction,” notes Mell. Come hear more about his impressive career creating vibrant works about the American West.

Mell’s works can be found in museums and private collection across the country including the Phoenix Art Museum, the Denver Art Museum, and Tacoma Art Museum.

Cost: TAM Members $5; Non-members and students $10

Homeschool Day

Tuesday, April 30, 10 am – 2 pm

Join us for a special day just for homeschool students! Discover how artists express ideas about the history and community of the Pacific Northwest. Participate in a guided tour of works of art in the museum. Create your own artwork, learning from an expert teaching artist. Spend time exploring the galleries on your own, with self-guided activities and a scavenger hunt. Check out art-making activities in TAM Studio. For more information and to reserve your space check our website.

Cost: $10 per student; one adult chaperone per family free ($5 per additional adult); children under 4 free

Ongoing Programs

Studio and Storytime

Second Saturday of every month, 11 am- 2 pm

Tacoma Art Museum hosts a variety of fun experiences especially for children ages 2–8 and their families. Try out a new art style in TAM Studio with an activity led by TAM staff. Hear a story in the galleries and explore related works of art. It’s fun for the whole family!

Cost: TAM Studio activity is free; Storytime in the galleries is free with admission.

Paint to Learn

First Thursday of every month, 6 pm

Paint to Learn is an initiative to increase math readiness skills of young children. Children and caregivers paint canvases together with a focus on early math learning. The painting curriculum uses shapes, numbers, size, measurement, and patterns as guiding principles to increase knowledge of child development, while simultaneously helping young learners gain the skills needed to be Kindergarten-ready in math. Designed for families with children 2-6 years old, come Paint to Learn in your community!

Cost: Free

Neighborhood Nights

Every Thursday, 5-8 pm

There is always something fun to do at TAM! Stop in for performances, artist demonstrations, and more every week. Head upstairs to see TAM Local Community Art installations. Go to TAM Studio or Drawing Jam to create your own work of art. Enjoy happy hour specials in TAM Cafe from 4–7 pm.

Cost: Free

O.P.E.N. for Teens

Every Third Thursday: April 18, May 16 and June 20, 6-8 pm

Join Tacoma Art Museum’s Teen Art Council for O.P.E.N., a free night of Film, Open mic, and Art-Making just for teens!

Cost: Free

Public Tours

Thursdays, 6 pm and Saturdays, 2 pm

Join a TAM docent for a guided tour of the Best of TAM! Learn more about the Museum’s relationship and role in the Tacoma community and check out our latest exhibitions. Tours last approximately 45 minutes, no RSVP required. Meet at the front desk in the main lobby.

Cost: Free

Dance Classes

Second Thursday of every month, 6:30-7:30 pm

Kara O’Toole, along with her contemporary dance students from T.U.P.A.C., will guide participants through modern dance phrases and relate movement expression to works of art on view at TAM. Plan to stay for the whole hour and wear comfortable clothes and shoes/socks you can move in. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a participating parent or guardian.

Cost: Free

Events

Easter Brunch

Sunday, April 21

Two Seatings: 10 am-noon and 1 pm-3 pm

Spend time together with family & friends this Easter Sunday by treating everyone to delightful brunch at TAM by Pacific Grill Events & Catering. Reservations include complimentary museum admission, activity in galleries, full buffet access & art-making in TAM Studio!

Tickets: $44.95 Adult, $24.95 Children 6-12, $14.95 Children 2-5, Children under 2 are free (no reservation required); TAM Members receive a 10% discount.

Space limited and reservations required.

TAM in Bloom: Luncheon in the Gardens of Giverny

Sunday, May 5, noon – 2 pm

Featuring French gastronome, champagne cocktails, a featured speaker on French Impressionism, and live impressionist art making, in a lush floral atmosphere, TAM will take you on a journey to Monet’s home in Giverny as we raise funds to benefit the Museum’s exhibitions and youth art education.

For tickets and sponsorship inquiries, please contact Juliana Morse Tsai at (253)272-4258 x3042

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday, May 12

Two Seatings: 10 am-noon and noon-2 pm

Make Mom feel special this Mother’s Day by treating her to an artful brunch at TAM by Pacific Grill Events & Catering. Reservations include complimentary museum admission, activity in galleries, full buffet access & art-making in TAM Studio!

Tickets: $39.95 Adult, $19.95 Children 6-12, $10.95 Children 2-5, Children under 2 are free (no reservation required); TAM Member receive a 10% discount.

Space limited and reservations required.

Summer SOULstice

Thursday, June 20, 5-8 pm

Hosted by Tacoma’s Poet Laureate, Kellie Richardson, Summer SOULstice is an intersection of creativity, community, and commerce. Summer solstice, the longest day and shortest night of the year, SOULstice will hold space to celebrate this annual miracle by featuring emerging and established artists from marginalized communities. The work featured will carry themes of awakening and healing, personal connection to Earth and spirit, as well as the threat of human experience that connects us all. The weight of historical oppression, generational trauma has never diminished the indelible joy, creativity, innovation and pride of those on the margins. SOULstice underscores this victory.

Cost: Free