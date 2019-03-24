Tahoma Fuchsia Society March Meeting

Submitted by Nancy White.

Monday, March 25, 2019 Tyra Shenaurlt, Horticulture Resources Supervisor at the W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory in Wright Park, Tacoma, will be giving a presentation on the Conservatory to the Tahoma Fuchsia Society (TFS). In years past, TFS held a Fuchsia Show at the conservatory and archival scrapbooks with photographs will be on on display.

Tahoma Fuchsia Society

All are welcome to attend. Meeting will begin at 7:00 PM, doors open at 6:45.



Location: Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 8601 104th SW, Lakewood, WA 98498-4473. (Located less than 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center)

Founded in 1981, Tahoma Fuchsia Society meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Monday of every month, except for July (TFS Picnic), November and December (TFS Christmas Party).