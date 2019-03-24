Public invited to Instructional Materials Showcase

Clover Park School District is adopting new instructional materials for the 2019-20 school year. Parents, staff and community members are invited to provide feedback on the new materials at an Instructional Materials Showcase Tuesday, March 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room 11 of the Student Services Center.



The showcase provides an opportunity for the public to submit comments and feedback about the district’s curriculum. The materials being considered for adoption include:

enVision AGA 2018 by Pearson (Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 courses)

TCI Bring Science Alive! (K-5 Science)

The Student Services Center is located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. For more information about the materials or the showcase, contact Michael Vincent at 253-583-5149.