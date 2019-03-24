Matching grants help preserve Pierce County landmarks

The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting applications for the 2020 Preservation Matching Grant Program. These grants assist in funding preservation efforts in Pierce

County.

The program’s goal is to distribute small, yet meaningful, matching grants to help promote historic preservation throughout the county. Grant requests can be made for two types of proposals:

Historic preservation (maximum request of $20,000) for stabilization, restoration or rehabilitation of properties listed on national, state and local historic registers.

History-related projects (maximum request of $5,000) include photograph or document preservation, historic markers, history research and public events and programs.

Nonprofit organizations, public agencies and owners of properties listed on local historic registers are eligible to apply. Recipients must provide matching funds.

Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. May 10, 2019. Project activities must be completed by Nov. 10, 2020.

The grant guidelines and application form are available at

piercecountywa.gov/historicpreservation.

Applications are evaluated by the Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission, which administers the grant program. The commission forwards project and funding recommendations to the Pierce

County Council for approval.