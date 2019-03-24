Kerri Pedrick Named Executive Director of CIS Lakewood

At the beginning of April, Kerri Pedrick will join Communities in Schools of Lakewood as Executive Director. Kerri’s passion is empowering young people to reach their full potential and supporting the adults who care for them at school, at home and in the community.

She holds a Master of Science degree in Social Work and Social Enterprise Administration from Columbia University and has served in various leadership roles in community- based nonprofits including direct service, administration and executive leadership. Kerri most recently led Washington Trafficking Prevention as Executive Director and was the former Operations Director at Peace Community Center in the Hilltop of Tacoma. She is a skilled trainer, facilitator and strategic planner and looks forward to leading the amazing team at Community in Schools of Lakewood.

Please join us in welcoming Kerri to our community.