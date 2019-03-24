Clover Park Technical College’s Interior Design program showcased the work of its students Wednesday at its Winter Portfolio Exhibition in the McGavick Conference Center.

The three-hour exhibition allows students who are about to complete the program to show off their portfolio of work from the previous six quarters. A total of 15 students had displays available for their classmates, community members, and prospective employers to view.

“This event is an opportunity to celebrate our graduating students and all the wonderful work they did throughout their time in the program,” CPTC Interior Design instructor Julie Watts said.

CPTC’s Interior Design program hosts two exhibitions per year, one at the end of winter quarter and one at the end of summer quarter. The event has been part of the program experience for more than a decade, and one of the key components is the potential to meet with employers.

“We had a few industry members there simply to make a connection with our program, wanting to develop further relationships for educations purposes and future recruitment,” Watts said. “It is our goal to expose industry to the great work our students are doing in the program and to help students make connections with those same people.”

Past events have directly led to job offers, and Watts hopes that may be the experience for some of these students as well. She said that there were a few employers in attendance with the specific intention of recruiting. Overall, with a variety of snacks available and an assortment of guests taking their time to examine the portfolios, ask questions, and get to know students, she was happy with how it went.

“It was a successful event,” Watts said. “We felt like we had very good attendance, with a good flow of people throughout the day.”

To learn more about CPTC’s Interior Design program, click here.

The post Interior Design Students Showcase Portfolios appeared first on In the Spotlight.