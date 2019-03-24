East L Street overpass closure highlights a busy week of construction in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have multiple overnight lane, ramp and local street closures scheduled for the week of March 25.

Starting as early as 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 25, crews will close the 56-year-old East L Street overpass for over two years to pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic. The closure will extend between East 28th Street and East 27th Street/Wiley Avenue. A detour will be in place until the new overpass reopens to traffic.

Overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 for electrical, drainage and concrete work. Overnight drivers will experience single and double lane closures on both directions of I-5 from 54th Avenue East in Fife to South 48th Street in Tacoma, and on eastbound State Route 16 near South Sprague Avenue.

Monday, March 25

East L Street will close between East 28th Street and East 27th Street at 12:01 a.m. through the end of 2021.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to westbound East 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to eastbound 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 26

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers will detour to SR 7 back to southbound I-5 and to westbound SR 16.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to westbound East 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 27

Eastbound SR 16 collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to eastbound 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 28

Eastbound SR 16 collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, March 29

Wiley Avenue will be closed between L Street and McKinley Way from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 collector/distributor ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.