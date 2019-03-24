Construction kicks into high gear at I-5/Thorne Lane interchange

LAKEWOOD – Drivers who use Interstate 5 through Lakewood will begin to see new construction activity near the I-5 and Thorne Lane interchange starting this week. The work will require a series of overnight ramp and lane closures.

Crews are also installing temporary fencing for upcoming noise wall construction adjacent to northbound I-5. Drivers will continue to see daytime shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, on both directions of I-5 in the project limits.

Overnight lane and shoulder closures between Thorne Lane and Steilacoom-DuPont Road:

Both directions of I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from mileposts 124 to 119 each night Monday, March 25 through Thursday, March 28. Lane closures begin each night, Monday through Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m., and on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. All lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. each following day.

As a reminder, bicyclists are not allowed to use the shoulder of I-5 in the work zone and are required to follow a signed bicycle detour between Steilacoom-DuPont Road and Gravelly Lake Drive.

No two adjacent ramps will be closed overnight simultaneously. Access to 41st Division Drive, Berkeley Street, Thorne Lane and Gravelly Lake Drive will be maintained with signed detours.

Monday, March 25

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One lane of 41st Division Drive near I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 26

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 27

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 28

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app. Advance information is available on the Pierce County Construction and Traffic Update web page.