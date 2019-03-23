Stay On Top of Pierce County's Socioeconomic Climate

TACOMA, WA – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber will host its third annual Pierce County Outlook on Tuesday, March 26 that Pacific Lutheran University. This luncheon brings together business & community leaders to discuss the outlook for Pierce County in key sectors including public safety, economic progress, and workforce development.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier will return to provide updates on county programs and his vision for the future. The program also includes a panel discussion with:

Sheriff Paul Pastor , Pierce County Sheriff

, Pierce County Sheriff Betty Capestany , Director, Pierce County Economic Development Department

, Director, Pierce County Economic Development Department Mary Robnett , Pierce County Prosecutor

, Pierce County Prosecutor LaKesha Edargo-Jones, Senior Director of Innovation and Strategy, Workforce Central

This is an invaluable event for local organizations looking to shape their vision for the coming years.

Tickets are $50 for non-members and $40 for members. For more information about Pierce County Outlook or to register, visit bit.ly/PierceCountyOutlook2019.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the best place to do business in Washington State.