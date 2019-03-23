Rhemmy Chen pages for Sen. O'Ban

Rhemmy Chen of Lakewood, an eighth grader at Pioneer Middle School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Chen was one of 23 students who served as Senate pages for the 10th week of the 2019 legislative session.

She was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County. Sen. O’Ban serves areas in Pierce County including DuPont, Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“Rhemmy enjoyed her week paging for the Senate,” Sen. O’Ban said. “The first-hand experience she gained working at the Legislature broadened her horizons and will benefit her as she moves along her professional life.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students deliver documents and distribute messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Chen says her favorite part of the program was passing notes on the Senate floor during session and delivering documents in the Legislative Building with the new friends she made in the page room.

Chen enjoys dancing and editing for her school’s yearbook staff. She is interested in pursuing a career in law.

Chen, 14, is the daughter of Ting Chen and Hsin Yu Kao of Lakewood.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/