TACOMA, WASH.-Tacoma Arts Live presents two shows of Make Believe: Magic of your Mind on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Theater on the Square. International hypnotist, mentalist, and magician Spidey presents a much-anticipated mind-reading show that has been featured on NBC’s “TODAY Show”; TMZ; and Rachael Ray. Tickets are $22, $32, and $42 and are on sale now.

During the show, Spidey will call upon several audience members to volunteer as he shares his seemingly supernatural demonstrations. He will tap into someone’s fondest memories, predict their all-time favorite gift, and reveal the name of the person who gave it to them. It’s a performance filled with laughs, awe, and pushing the boundaries of the believable.

Spidey has captivated the minds of people around the world with his international tours, eight international television shows, and more than 10 million online viewers. Named US Mentalist of the Year 2017, he has presented his talent for major celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Steve Harvey, Simon Cowell, Neil Patrick Harris, Penn & Teller and many more. Spidey’s other television appearances include FOX’s “Showtime at the Apollo with Steve Harvey”, Discovery Channel, Entertainment Tonight and many more.

In 2018, he joined the cast of The CW’s fifth season of “Masters of Illusion”. His new NETFLIX original series, “Brainchild” can be watched in 21 countries.

Tickets to Make Believe: Magic of your Mind are $22, $32, $42 and are on sale now. To purchase, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at TacomaArtsLive.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.