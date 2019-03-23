Lakewood Police Department annual report

Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro presented the police department’s 2018 annual report to the City Council at its March 18, 2019 regular meeting.
The report can be viewed in its entirety online. Highlights include:
- A continued decline in overall crime, down nearly 1 percent from the year prior.
- A decline in total calls for service (2018: 47,910; 2017: 50,642);
- A 1.63 percent decline in person crimes from the year prior;
- The addition of two new community-oriented events: Coffee with a Cop and Cocoa with a Cop, which brought Lakewood officers together with Lakewood residents (young and old) and were so successful they will be continued in the years to come.
Comments
Chas. Ames says
Thank you, Chief.
I like the programs you have developed and are developing.