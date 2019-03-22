U.P. Advisory Commission Vacancies

Applications are currently being accepted from citizens interested in serving on the following City of University Place advisory commissions:



Economic Development Advisory Commission

Park Advisory Commission

Positions are open until filled.



Commissioners are citizens who, through their volunteer efforts, play an integral role in the growth and development of their city. Citizens serving on the City’s Commissions apply their unique knowledge and experiences to the issues and the needs of their city and then create ideas, identify resources, and make recommendations toward fulfilling the Council’s Vision.



Forms are available on the City’s website on the Committees, Commissions and Partners page, and at City Hall. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 253.566.5656.