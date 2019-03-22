Steilacoom Town Administrator March 22 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 2, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – April 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 4, 2019, at 2 PM at the Community Center

Preservation and Review Board – March 27, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Small Cell Public Hearing:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed small cell wireless facilities ordinance at its next meeting on April 8, 2019. Under a new FCC order, wireless providers will be able to use existing light and utility poles in the right-of-way as supports for new antennas to provide high speed wireless service. The proposed ordinance provides regulations to minimize the visual impact of these types of facilities in line with the FCC order. A copy of the proposed ordinance is available on the Town’s website, townofsteilacoom.org.

The hearing will be at 6:30 PM in the Town Hall. The Commission will make recommendations regarding the proposed ordinance to the Town Council following the hearing.

Illegal Dumping on Town Property:

It is illegal to discard/leave items on Town property. Town property includes rights-of-way, alleys, open space, parks, and other facilities. We have recently seen an increase in animal waste (both bagged and open), appliances, furniture, etc. left on Town property. Live next to a park or open space area? It is also illegal to place yard waste or other materials in the park or open space even if it is “just right behind your home”. The fine for illegal dumping is $250 per occurrence.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway.

If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the container at the Public Works office.

Public Safety:

Fraud Alerts:

Traditionally at this time of year and this year has been no exception, individuals will receive phone calls, emails, texts, etc. from individuals claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security, or even the utility company threatening dire consequences unless the individual provide them funds via gift card, credit, cash, etc. These are scams. Most governmental agencies will never demand immediate payment especially not one utilizing a gift card. If you receive such a call, do not provide the individual any information, simply hang up.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew vactored catch basins throughout Town; swept roads and performed right of maintenance; performed sign maintenance; inspected the curb ramp retrofit project on Steilacoom Boulevard; sprayed noxious weeds; and performed other maintenance activities.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

Staff is reviewing material submittals and is in the process of circulating the contracts for signature.

The sidewalk ramp retrofit project across the street from the library commenced Monday. We anticipate this work will be completed this week.

PSE will be relocating gas mains along the project corridor commencing March 25, 2019. We anticipate this work will last approximately three to four weeks.

Please consider alternate driving and/or walking routes.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The preconstruction meeting was held Tuesday. Work is scheduled to commence April 1. Equipment may be staged in as early as next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued pulling new three phase cable on First Street; met with a contractor to discuss how power would be run to serve a new home in the 500 block of Second Street; reviewed the Washington/Pacific Street plans for a possible electric line upgrade; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired pump #1 at the Marietta Street lift station necessitated by “flushable” wipes by improperly disposed of; repaired a water service on Queets Street; assisted the Electric Department pulling wire on First Street; attended the preconstruction meeting on the Pacific/Washington Street project; jetted sewers; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by Cedar Creek dug a drainage ditch behind the tennis courts at Cherrydale Park; spread beauty bark at the Public Safety building; began mowing the various parks and other facilities; and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.