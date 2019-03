Submitted by Washington House Democrats.

State Representative Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland) will host her first town hall meeting on Saturday, March 23, 12-2 p.m. at Notes Coffee Company, 401 Garfield Street South, Parkland. The Legislature is in the midst of a 105-day session scheduled to conclude on April 28. Rep. Morgan will provide information about 2019 legislation and answer questions from constituents.