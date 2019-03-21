Tijuana Taco closes restaurant, keeps food trucks rolling

As reported on Tijuana Taco’s Facebook Page on March 17, effective 8 pm on March 17, the physical restaurant is closed. All is not lost however. The Tijuana Taco food trucks will still be in operation. Read on to learn more.

To our wonderful customers:

Many of you may recall several months back when we discussed closing the restaurant or changing hours in order to be more cost effective. We have attempted to make changes since then in order to avoid this from happening. Unfortunately, at this point in time, it has been clear that those changes have not helped.



After 50 years of serving you in Lakewood, we have decided to close the physical restaurant for business. We will be closing our doors at 8:00 pm Sunday, March 17th. What this means is that the restaurant will be used to make and supply all food for the taco truck (and more trucks in the future), which will still run for breakfast and lunch seven days a week. Use Facebook or call to request to have your location added to our route.



The restaurant will also be available for private parties upon request, where our original menu will provide you with options for your event. We will still accept orders through EZ Cater, and any call in catering orders for your special functions, where you will be able to pick up at the restaurant or we can deliver to you (schools, office parties, etc.)



This has been a tough family decision, but an important one. We hope that you support us in our “taco truck adventure.” Stay tuned for a 50th anniversary party coming this summer!



Rocky, Sharon, Rob and Kelli