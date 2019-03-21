Thanks from Communities in Schools of Lakewood

Thanks to everyone who attended our Champions for Youth Breakfast on Tuesday. It was great to see some new faces as well as long time supporters.

We were honored to share the achievements of the students we serve and to present awards to our Partner of the Year, St. Leo’s Food Bank and our Patron of the Year, John Korsmo.

Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib gave a stirring presentation on the need for each child to have a guide to a good future – just what we do at CIS Lakewood! The event was a great success thanks to all our supporters.