Sharon Jang Selected as New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar, All-USA Academic Team Member

TCC President Ivan Harrell, Ph.D., and New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar Sharon Jang at the 2019 All-Washington event held March 21 at South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC). Photo courtesy of SPSCC.

TCC student Sharon Jang was recognized at Thursday’s All-Washington event at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia as 2019’s top-ranked All Washington Scholar, one of 20 members of the 2019 All- USA Academic Team, and Washington’s New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar. Jang is working towards a career in dentistry. To support her continuing education, Jang will receive a total of $9,250 in scholarships:

A $5,000 scholarship from Follett Higher Education, the American Association of Community Colleges and Phi Theta Kappa for being one of only 20 members of the All-USA Team;

A $2,250 scholarship from Phi Theta Kappa, the Coca-Cola Foundation and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for being this year’s New Century Transfer Scholar;

A $1,000 scholarship from the Washington State Association of College Trustees for being the top-ranked All-Washington team member; and

A $750 scholarship from Washington State Employees Credit Union; and

A $250 scholarship from KeyBank

The first and second scholarships listed will be presented at the AACC Convention during the Phi Theta Kappa Presidents’ Breakfast in Orlando, Florida this April. Jang will attend the event as part of TCC’s award-winning Chi Gamma Chapter delegation.

About the All-Washington Scholars

Every spring, outstanding students from each of Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges are celebrated at the All Washington Scholars event, held at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia. The students are selected for high academic achievement and ongoing commitment to community service.