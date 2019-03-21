Public Contributes to Form-Based Code Discussions

University Place property owners, developers, residents and commissioners turned out for a series of public meetings to discuss changes to the City’s zoning regulations as part of the Regional Growth Center Subarea Plan.

The first meeting on March 12 was a design charrette, which gave stakeholders a better understanding of Form-Based Code (FBC), which would divide the subarea into transects to identify the building types and heights, frontage types and streetscapes that define the zone.

The following evening, a public workshop allowed stakeholders to contribute their thoughts on future road networks and open space plans for the subarea. Participants also shared their thoughts on how building placement, setbacks, height and parking requirements should be reflected in the draft FBC.

The effort wrapped up the following evening when the public was able to see the input gathered in the first two nights. Stakeholders also provided additional input, which included a desire to maintain light industrial uses in the area south of 27th Street.

“We were pleased by the level of public participation in these discussions,” said David Swindale, the City’s Director of Planning and Development Services. “We will also host additional open houses and conduct a community survey so that we can display renderings of how FBC would look in these areas and get additional community feedback.”

If you were unable to attend the FBC workshops, learn more by reviewing this informative presentation that was shared with the City Council.