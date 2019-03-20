Two Bates Technical College students named to All-Washington Academic Team

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College staff have selected two students to represent the college as members of the All-Washington Academic Team. Governor Jay Inslee will honor our students and other nominees from across the state at a recognition ceremony in Olympia on March 21 at South Puget Sound Community College.

Diessa Johnson-Scott

California native and Practical Nurse student Diessa Johnson-Scott moved to Tacoma in 2013, where she became a certified nursing assistant. After working in the field, she fell in love with patient care. The working mother of four is a Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society vice president, vice president and co-founder of the Black Student Union, program delegate for student government, and volunteers at a shelter. She hopes to earn a Doctor of Nursing Practice and become a lawyer.

Peyton Gomez

Peyton Gomez enrolled at Bates as a part-time high school student to take advantage of the myriad of higher-level courses at the college. Focusing on mathematics, psychology, sociology and communications, she will earn her diploma in 2019 and transfer to a university. While at Bates, she started a tutoring service and joined PTK. Her goal is to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in finance, concentrating in economics, and eventually earning a Master’s of Business Administration. In addition to representing the college on the academic team, Gomez has also been named as a 2019 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

The All-Washington Academic Team program highlights and celebrates high-achieving students enrolled in the state’s 34 technical and community colleges. Members of the team will receive a $250 scholarship from KeyBank, and may also receive scholarships from some of the state’s public and independent four-year colleges and universities.

This prestigious recognition demonstrates the state’s commitment to scholarship and the community service of those who attend the state’s public technical and community colleges.

For more information about the All-Washington Academic Team, go to spscc.edu/allwa.