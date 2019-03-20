Mary Bridge patient photo to be featured in national exhibit

Submitted by Mark Swart / MultiCare.

A photograph of a Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital patient and doctor taken by a local photographer has been selected by the Children’s Hospital Association for inclusion in the Children’s Hospitals Photo Exhibit – a national competition administered every two years by the CHA.



The Mary Bridge photo, captured by Grit City Photography owner Ingrid Barrentine, was one of 50 photographs chosen from more than 370 images submitted by nearly 60 children’s hospitals. The winning selections were curated by a panel of distinguished judges including renowned photographer and author Anne Geddes.



“As Tacoma’s only children’s hospital, we are proud that this photo from Mary Bridge was selected. It is a moving image that brings to life the compassion and support we share with our patients every day,” says Jeff Poltawsky, President and Market Leader of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Health Network. “The collective work of children’s hospitals benefits the lives of children in communities across the nation, and Ingrid’s photo will help the exhibit tell that important story.”



The exhibit will debut at the 2019 Quality and Safety in Children’s Health Conference, March 17-22 in Atlanta, Georgia. Showcasing the ways children’s hospitals help all children thrive, the online exhibit includes stories behind the photos, allowing viewers to read first-hand accounts from patients, parents, doctors and other health care providers. It will also be on public display in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., June 24 -28.



Joining Geddes on the judging panel were Sandy Adams, photo journalist and officer, The Exposure Group; Lily Francesca Alt, photo director, PARENTS magazine; Lori Epstein. photo director, National Geographic Kids Books; and Eric Gapsch, graphic designer, CHA.



View the online exhibit at www.childrenshospitals.org/photos.