Bryan Flint named Sound Outreach Executive Director

Submitted by Sound Outreach.

We’re thrilled to share with you that our Board of Directors has selected Metro Parks Foundation Executive Director Bryan Flint to guide the agency in its next phase of growth. Current Executive Director Jeff Klein is moving with his family to Toronto and leaving Sound Outreach on March 29, and Bryan assumes the helm on April 1.

Under Jeff’s direction, Sound Outreach grew to be an innovative leader in the field of Asset Building with an expanding team of Financial Counselors, Employment Coaches, and services that build household financial resilience by removing barriers to exiting poverty. The agency is the first in the nation to combine high-quality financial counseling at a community-based nonprofit with access to beneficial loan products via a mainstream credit union to help people build credit, manage debt, increase savings, and avoid debt traps from predatory lenders.



Bryan is excited to work with the Sound Outreach team to continue their innovative work.



“Sound Outreach is transforming lives,” says Bryan. “It is one of the most dynamic and innovative organizations in our community. How the talented staff and partners will continue to transform our community is only limited by our imagination. I look forward to helping to lead the next chapter of Sound Outreach.”



Bryan was selected from a candidate pool of more than 90 people. Julie Anderson is Sound Outreach’s Board Chair, and also ran the selection process with a committee of Board members and other community volunteers. Ultimately, Bryan’s track record in our community and regionally made him the top choice. As the Executive Director of the Greater Metro Parks Foundation, Bryan helped lead a unique fundraising collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound to raise over $10 million dollars to build the Eastside Community Center. Previously, as Director of Communications and Outreach for the Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark, Bryan led all internal and external communications for Department of Natural Resources. At Tahoma Audubon Society, one of Pierce County’s leading environmental organizations, Bryan developed coalitions to improve wetland protection and the effort to stop the Cross-base highway. Bryan majored in Political Science at Santa Clara University, class of 1990.



“The agency is in a unique position to help disrupt systems of poverty in institutions small and large,” said Julie. “We’re thrilled to have Bryan Flint lead the gifted Sound Outreach team during this next exciting stage of growth. I can’t wait to see how far we can go.”



In the past three years, the agency has sharpened its focus on delivering high quality financial counseling, while partnering with Tacoma Housing Authority, The City of Tacoma, United Way Pierce County, Pierce College, Bethel School District, Clover Park Technical College, Tacoma Community House, the Northwest Seaport Alliance, and United Way King County, to expand the reach of their services. United Way Pierce County funds two Financial Opportunity Centers – one on Hilltop, and one in Spanaway – for the agency to provide integrated employment services as as well.

Since 1996, Sound Outreach has served as a trusted agency located in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma, providing vital support services that help clients meet their most pressing needs. Today the organization’s mission is to provide compassionate guidance and beneficial tools for individuals and communities to move from financial insecurity to financial wellness and prosperity.

Reception Invitation

Before Jeff leaves Sound Outreach and the South Sound, please stop by for an informal reception to wish him and his family well with their move!

Sound Outreach invites community leaders, agency partners, and fan club members to Jeff Klein’s send-off at 6 pm on Thursday, March 28, at the Tacoma Arts Community Center located at 1102 S 11th St. in Tacoma.