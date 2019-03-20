2019 Youth Future Academy

Submitted by Katie Wilton (Lakewood Youth Council Member).

Attention all 8-12th grade students looking to get an extra step in the right direction. Are you interested in learning how to be an adult, contribute to your community, help the environment, or learn more about mental health?

If so, the Lakewood Youth Future Academy is the event for you. This free event will be held on April 13th from 9am to 3pm at the Lakewood Boys and Girls Club and is open to all youth grades 8-12.

To find out more information and register, check out the page about Lakewood Youth Academy on the City of Lakewood website.