The Humane Society Needs Your Help Before Kitten Season

TACOMA, WA – Join the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County for their 5th Annual Kitten Shower on Sunday, March 24th from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma and help them prepare for the 2019 kitten season this spring.

“The shelter depends on donated supplies such as formula, bottles, heat disks, and baby wipes to save more than 1,300 tiny kitten lives,” said Sarah Anderson, Cat Foster Coordinator.

You can make a life-saving difference for these little ones by donating in advance of the event through the Society’s Amazon Wish List or by making a cash donation at www.thehumanesociety.org/donate/

Donations can also be dropped off at the event, where attendees can mingle with foster volunteers and Society staff, learn more about what it takes to rescue these kittens and sign-up to become a foster parent themselves while enjoying light refreshments and kid-friendly crafts.

For more information, please see The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TacomaHumane, or call The Humane Society at (253) 383-2733.