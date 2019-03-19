Spanaway considers incorporation as a city

The Pierce County Boundary Review Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St E, Tacoma. This will be a public meeting on the proposed incorporation of Spanaway where persons favoring and opposing the proposed incorporation may state their views. Each citizen will be allowed 3 minutes to speak during the Public Testimony portion. The meeting will adjourn no later than 10:00 p.m.

Questions concerning this meeting may be directed to the Boundary Review Board staff at (253) 798-7156 or danica.williams@piercecountywa.gov. Please visit the Pierce County Boundary Review Board website at www.piercecountywa.gov/5924/Pierce-County-Boundary-Review-Board.