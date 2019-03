Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery training Wednesday, March 20, at 6 a.m. through Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. using 155mm Howitzer artillery. One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training this week with artillery. Training will occur during the day and nighttime hours. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.

Related