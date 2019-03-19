Annual county roadside herbicide applications start March 25

Pierce County roadsides will get an annual makeover this spring and summer.

An initial application of herbicides to combat weeds along road shoulders will start March 25, and continue through June. Targeted noxious weeds and brush control applications will occur through the end of

November as needed. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used.

Pierce County road crews will also mow, cut brush and trim trees along roads during the spring and summer. The work, which will be carried out weather permitting, is part of Pierce County’s integrated roadside

vegetation management program.

“Properly maintained roadsides are important for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” said Bruce Wagner, Pierce County Planning and Public Works Maintenance and Operations Division manager.

Annual maintenance reduces fire danger, optimizes stormwater drainage, helps control noxious weeds and non-native plants, and promotes native plant growth.

“Owner Will Maintain” agreements



Property owners who do not want the roadside vegetation adjacent to their properties sprayed with herbicides or mechanically trimmed can sign an “Owner Will Maintain” agreement with Pierce County. Under this

agreement, the property owner agrees to maintain the vegetation. If the property owner does not meet the standards detailed in the agreement, the maintenance of the right-of-way reverts to the county.

The agreement must be renewed each March. The owner must display a Pierce County-provided sign indicating their participation in the program prior to the application of herbicides.

Agreement applications and signs are available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Maintenance Facility, 4812 196th St. E. in Spanaway, and by appointment at the West County Maintenance Facility, 13209

Goodnough Drive in Gig Harbor. Please call (253) 798-6000 for an appointment.

More information can be found at

www.piercecountywa.org/ownermaintain or by calling (253) 798-6000.