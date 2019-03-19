Annie Wright Schools Appoint Sandra Forero Bush to Assistant Head of Schools

Annie Wright Schools announced that Sandra Forero Bush has been appointed to Assistant Head of Schools beginning August 1, 2019. Bush will serve on the schools’ Senior Leadership Team and will be responsible for overseeing academic affairs and curriculum, professional development, accreditation, International Baccalaureate (IB) authorization, and Annie Wright’s strategic plan.

Sandra Forero Bush

Sandra Forero Bush has been teaching IB business at Annie Wright for nine years. After earning her BA in international relations and Portuguese and Brazilian studies from Brown University and her MA in international management and public policy from the School of Global Policy & Strategy at University of California San Diego, she worked for a US/Latin America non-profit in Washington DC. She moved to Tacoma and worked for Russell Investments in various capacities for over 15 years. Sandra joined Annie Wright Schools in 2010 as a part-time business teacher while remaining engaged part-time with several projects at Russell. She also served as the Chief Operating Officer of the World Trade Center Tacoma. In 2012, Sandra co-launched Annie Wright’s global engagement activity. She later launched the girls’ business and entrepreneurship program in 2016.

“Sandra will bring an intense focus to Annie Wright Schools’ ongoing evaluation and improvement of curriculum and program, as well as continued focus on the strategic plan,” shared Christian G. Sullivan, Head of Annie Wright Schools. “Sandra’s business background and various experiences will add a unique dimension to the Senior Leadership Team at Annie Wright.”

Susan Bauska, currently serving as Assistant Head of Schools and Director of Annie Wright Upper School for Boys, will assume the role of Associate Head in addition to her continued oversight of the all-boys day and boarding school for Grades 9-12.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.