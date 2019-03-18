Take a Sneak Peek into Pierce County Parks Summer Camps

Come and join Pierce County Parks and Recreation for the Summer Camp Preview Fair on Saturday, March 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S., Tacoma, WA, 98444.

At this preview event, meet camp instructors, enjoy some great giveaways, interact at one of the activity booths and experience an array of dynamic demonstrations geared towards our future campers.

Admission to the event is free and registration will be open for camps during the fair. The first 100 individuals who arrive will receive a drawstring backpack. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience all that Pierce County Parks and Recreation has to offer. For more information visit www.piercecountywa.org/parks or call (253) 798-4000.