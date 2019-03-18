Tacoma’s L Street overpass closes March 25

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the East L Street overpass for over two years to pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic in Tacoma starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 25.

Crews will close East L Street between East 28th Street and the East 27th Street/Wiley Avenue intersection. During the closure, vehicles and bicyclists will detour using East 28th Street, East Portland Avenue to East 27th Street and Wiley Avenue, to East McKinley Way and East 34th Street.

A pedestrian detour will be available via East 28th Street, East Portland Avenue and East 27th Street.

The closure, which will be in effect until fall 2021, allows crews to demolish the 56-year-old bridge structure and rebuild the overpass to accommodate a widened Interstate 5 and new HOV lanes.

