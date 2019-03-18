Sisters in Time

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Story Teller Karen Haas portrays four very different women during the summer of 1855. The summer of 1855 was a time of change in the Puget Sound as more and more people of diverse ethnic groups settled the land. Karen enjoys bringing the past to life with living history presentations. She firmly believes our stories tell who we are, where we’ve come from and where we are going. Join us for a fun afternoon of songs and stories.

Story Teller, Karen Haas

Free admission and open to the public.

Sunday, March 24 – 2:00 p.m.

DuPont Presbyterian Church.

502 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA

Exit 119 from I-5 into Historic DuPont

Information: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com



Phone: 253-459-4339 or 253-964-2399



Sponsored by Friends of DuPont Library and DuPont Historical Society and Museum