Pierce College recognized by Emergency Food Network

In honor of its support and contribution to Emergency Food Network’s mission to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse and nutritious food supply to those in need, Pierce College was recognized with a Corporate/Civic Partner Award during a special event on March 14.

In Pierce County alone, one in seven people experience hunger. Pierce College is working to combat the problem of hunger in the community by actively supporting the work of Emergency Food Network which, thanks to the help of volunteers and donors, can turn each dollar donated into five nutritious meals for people in need.

Corporate/Civic Partners of Emergency Food Network are recognized for engaging in efforts to fight hunger and receive distinction for their work in helping to ensure that no person in Pierce County goes hungry.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.