Left-over Lamb Tacos

Left-overs are either something you eat because you already paid for them or they are an opportunity to lift a meal up to a new level of enjoyment.

We had some left-over lamb kabobs from a lunch at It’s Greek to Me in Tacoma. A taco is an easy fix for many left-overs. It is a chance to combine fresh vegetables, protein, and flavor.

In making breakfast for my wife Peg, I started with one large mushroom and one lamb kabob. I cut thin slices of both. The kabob should still be pink (medium rare).

The tortilla was the first to cook. I used a small non-stick skillet with a squirt of cooking spray. I heated up the first side. I didn’t want it to be too limp. I turned it over and then laid down a slice of Muenster cheese. I let the second side fry, but took it out of the frying pan, before it got too stiff.

I sprayed the frying pan again and then added my sliced mushrooms, I turned them once and then sprinkled them with a little salt and pepper. I turned them again and sprayed and sprinkled again. Next I added the lamb, and then chopped red bell pepper. I don’t want to over-cook them, just warm them. The final stage was to place the tortilla on top of the cooking kabobs and mushrooms for about thirty seconds (just to warm it up) and then placed it on a serving plate. Then I added slices of uncooked red bell pepper to the upper and lower areas of the tortilla. The next to last step was to pour out the lamb and mushrooms slices along with the slightly cooked peppers onto the open tortilla.

I know Peg likes a Verde (green) sauce on her tacos, so I added a little stripe of sauce across the middle. When Peg folded up the taco she had a great tasting breakfast dish to go along with hot tea, a Halo orange, and sliced Pink Lady apple.

Normally, I would cook the mushrooms with olive oil and start the sprinkle with garlic powder, then salt, pepper, and smoky paprika . . . and not add anything else until they are browned and crispy, but we were a little rushed for time.

I’ve done similar tacos with left-overs from Tacoma Szechuan in Lakewood on South Tacoma Way, rib-eye steak from Joeseppi’s in Tacoma’s Northend, and brats from Bruno’s on Bridgeport Way.

The next to last step was to pour out the lamb and mushroom slices along with the slightly cooked peppers onto the open tortilla . . . and add salsa.

Peg says, “I love Don’s tacos, no matter what’s in them – lamb, fish, beef, port, and LOTS of veggies!” When I am cooking I always look inside the fridge and see what left-overs are available. A few weeks ago I poured a little Tom Kha soup into the mix for scrambled eggs. Wow! The ginger like touch really perked up the dish. Both Peg and I were surprised an the yummy flavor and texture. This morning to finish off two more lamb tacos, I added slices of pre-baked sweet potatoes. You should have seen the smile on Peg’s face!